Randy Sams in Texarkana loses a major source of income to operate its facility

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Homeless shelter Randy Sams is in a financial bind and the downtown Texarkana facility recently lost an annual $175,000 grant from the state of Texas.

“They’re focusing on different populations of who they want to give funding to. They also said they had a million less dollars to give out this year. So they had to make cuts with emergency shelters,” Randy Sams Director Jennifer Lacefield said.

Shelter Director Jennifer Lacefield says they’ve received that money for the past decade and client resources like job services and providing food could now be in jeopardy the shelter hopes the community will step up to help.

“We really would be grateful if members of the community could step up and donate a little bit more this time of year,” Lacefield said.

The shelter currently houses about 30 people who Lacefield said are working to get back on their feet. In the meantime, she’s searching for other grants to help bridge the gap.

“The city of Texarkana, Texas and we’re very grateful to them because they have been working with us to recapture a portion of the $175K that we lost but it is less than half of the amount that we lost,” said Lacefield.

In hopes of bringing in funds, the shelter is organizing two fundraisers.

They’re selling Christmas cookies and there is artwork available for purchase on their website RandySams.org

