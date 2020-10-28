Texarkana honors police with “Officer of the Year” awards

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers on both sides of the state line were honored with an “Officer of the Year” award. The Rotary Clubs of Texarkana presented the officers with a trophy.

Texarkana, Arkansas Corporal Randy McAdams, an officer for over 20 years, was honored for recessitating a child who was hit by a car.

“It feels really good because it’s awesome people in all the departments. To be selected amongst and to go above any of them is a really good feeling because there’s lots of talent,” said McAdams.

A Texarkana, Texas Detective Tabitha Smith, an officer of 13 years, was honored for evidence in the trial that convicted a local pastor on sexual assault charges.

“Every victim is the same to me. I do one hundred and ten percent work as much as I can for the outcome of the case,” said Smith.

Award recipients are nominated by their peers each quarter. Of the four nominees, one officer is picked to win the yearly award.

