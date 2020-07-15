Texarkana hospital busy but not full: ‘People are still being impacted’

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Across Texas, many hospital beds are filling up amid the pandemic. In Texarkana, one local hospital said on Wednesday that they’re busy, but they do still have room.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System said they are currently treating 23 patients for COVID-19. Ten of those patients are on ventilators. Officials emphasized the importance of residents continuing to take precautionary measures against the virus. “If you don’t know somebody who’s been affected that seriously, or that severely, you may not be taking it as seriously, or it may not feel real to you. But I would just assure your viewers that it is real. We’re still seeing our numbers coming to the hospital. We’re still taking care of patients here and at the other hospital in town, and have seen a large number of people who are going to our urgent cares to be tested, so, it’s still here. It’s still in Texarkana, people are still being impacted,” said Dr. Loren Robinson, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Vice President of Medical Affairs.

“The best way that they can protect themselves and their families is to do those things of socially distancing, wearing their masks, and washing their hands,” she added.



The hospital added that they’ve used the antiviral drug Remdesivir on more than 10 patients in their facility and many have responded well. Robinson said it’s important to administer the drug early on in the illness for the best results. Texarkana hospitals have recently received donations of Remdesivir from the government.