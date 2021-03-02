Texarkana hospital says COVID-19 therapy helps patients get better, faster

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials at a Texarkana hospital said they’re seeing success with an infusion that helps patients fight the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s making people feel better and get over this illness much faster, it seems,” said Jeff Wright, Director of Emergency Services at Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Health experts say monoclonal antibodies were developed using research of convalescent plasma donated by those who have recovered from the virus. “The whole purpose of this infusion is to keep people that have the potential for a very bad outcome from COVID-19 from getting sick. It’s to keep them out of the hospital and to get them better, faster,” Wright said.

Experts said it’s most beneficial to get the infusion within five days of the onset of symptoms or within three days of a positive test.

Wadley officials said dozens of patients have received the therapy and they’ve seen positive results. “Anecdotally, we’ve seen very good response. The infusion nurse has reported patients that actually tell her they feel much better just at the end of the infusion … we have not had any return visits that I am aware of, so, once they’ve gotten the infusion it did its job and kept them out of the hospital, ” Wright said.



People who are eligible for the therapy include those with a chronic health condition who are at least 18 years old, and those over the age of 65.



Officials said the process takes between two to three hours for those who are eligible. Patients must be referred by their healthcare provider.