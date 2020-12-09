Texarkana hospitals could begin COVID-19 vaccinations for employees next week

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The FDA is in the final stages of approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. If everything goes as planned, vaccines could be shipped out to about 109 hospitals across Texas later this week.

Once the first round of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines are approved, Christus St. Michael Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center will each receive 975 doses of the vaccine for frontline healthcare workers.

“The thought is if that you can get your healthcare workers immunized, that keeps them kind of healthy and safe so they can take care of COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Loren Robinson, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Christus St. Michael.

Many people have been wondering will this vaccine be required. Medical professionals say the answer to this question is no.

“We are strongly recommending for our associates to get it. But, we are realizing that it’s an individual decision. For some folks, it’s just an easy ‘Yes’ and for some people, they need to talk with their families or with their primary care provider to figure out if this vaccine is right for them,” said Dr. Robinson.

Meanwhile, vaccination for the general public isn’t expected to be available until the spring.

“Healthcare workers who are on the frontline, a lot of us are volunteering to go first and saying ‘hey we know we need to stay as healthy as possible to be able to take care of our communities’ and the way to do that is to get immunized,” said Dr. Robinson.

Wadley Pharmacy Director Stacy Wise, recommends waiting to get the vaccine if you’ve already contracted COVID-19.

“They’re not saying not to get it, but they don’t have to because they already have the antibodies. Since that’s what the vaccine is supposed to do there’s really not a reason for them to get it in the first wave,” said Wise.

Those who choose to take it are required to get a second dose 21-28 days later.

“The reason for that is you get the first dose and you want to give people kind of like a smaller dose making sure that their system starts to build up the immunity. And then give them a second dose which then kind of bolsters or boosts up that first response. Not every vaccine is like that,” said Dr. Robinson.

Dr. Robinson says the only way to break the long history of mistrust in the government when it comes to vaccines is to do your own research.

“I think the only way to get around that is to arm ourselves with information. This is a vaccine from a trusted vaccine company that makes a lot of vaccines that we give to children and adults,” said Dr. Robinson.

Dr. Robinson says since Wadley and Christus is a central location for the Four-States Region (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas) both hospitals were chosen to receive the first round of vaccines.

Medical professionals who live outside of the Texarkana area will have to travel to the nearest hospital with the vaccine to be vaccinated.

Experts hope to release the second round of vaccines in the first quarter or 2021. Health authorities say the goal is to have everyone vaccinated by the summer of 2021. As of now, the vaccine will not be available for pregnant women or children under the age of 16.