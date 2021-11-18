Texarkana hosts job fair for city positions

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The labor shortage continues to impact cities across the nation, and Texarkana is no exception.

The city of Texarkana and Texarkana water utilities joined together to host a job fair, in an effort to fill about 25 job vacancies. Several job openings are available, from office work to jobs with the police and fire departments.

Over the last year and a half, the city has struggled to find qualified workers to fill these positions. Representatives from the city and Texarkana water utilities were onsite conducting interviews for potential candidates.

David Waldroup with the Texarkana Water Utilities says he’s already come across some potential candidates.

“Today I’ve seen like three people already that are potential candidates for our open positions,” said Waldroup.

They’re both looking to start the hiring process immediately.

For more information about city jobs, contact Joy Sartor at joy.sartor@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3928.

For more information about TWU jobs, contact Kathy Smith at (903) 798 3814, Kathy.dotson@txkusa.org.