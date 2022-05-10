TEXARKANA, Texas, (KTAL/KSHV) – A hotel in Texarkana is closed following a fire Tuesday morning that damaged the building.

Officials say a grease fire broke out in the kitchen of the Wyndham Garden Hotel on the 5000 block of N. State Line Ave. around 9:45 a.m. About two dozen guests and staff were evacuated from the building.

Wyndham Garden Hotel in Texarkana damaged during fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Fire Chief Eric Schlotter says no injuries were reported in the fire.

The building was cleared as of 1:15 p.m., but the building is temporarily closed due to damage from the fire. Repairs will need to be completed before the hotel can reopen.