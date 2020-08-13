Texarkana Housing Authority receives second round of COVID-19 relief funds

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS) – Several Texarkana area cities and counties were awarded a total of $365,370 in another round of federal grants toward COVID-19 relief funds for public housing authorities.

The Housing Authorities of Texarkana Texas and Ark-Tex Council of Governments received over $100,000 apiece.

According to the CEO of HATT, Antonio Williams, funding will go toward new employment opportunities, repairs, and ensuring every one under the housing voucher has a safe environment.

“The funds come in handy, it provides us an opportunity to address the problems that we have with additional resources and give us opportunities to think outside of the box,” said Williams.

Funding is also available for the cities of Jefferson, DeKalb, and Pittsburgh.

