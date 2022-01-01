Texarkana inmate missing after officers find empty cell

29-year-old Ramon Fernandez is missing after officers discovered his cell was empty. (Source: Federal Bureau of Prisons)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana inmate is missing after officers discovered their cell was empty Saturday.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, around 4:30 p.m. 29-year-old Ramon Fernandez was reported missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI). The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

Fernandez has black hair, brown eyes and is five feet and nine inches tall, and weighs about 190 pounds the bureau says. He was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 37-month sentence for the importation of methamphetamine greater than 500 grams.

Anyone with information should contact the United States Marshals Service at (713) 718-4800.