More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana, total deaths now 239
Texarkana ISD extends all school closures; adds new locations for Grab & Go meals

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to COVID-19 precautions Texarkana ISD will be closed until May 1.

According to the press release, printed at-home learning activities for April 13 – May 1 will be available for access on Monday, April 13 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Parents or guardians will be contacted in advance by a campus staff member to determine your preferred method for obtaining this packet of activities. These opportunities will continue to include:

FOR PRESCHOOL AND ELEMENTARY STUDENTS:
• Mailed directly to the home address
• Picking up a printed packet from the student’s home campus on April 13

FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS:
• Electronically accessed by the student through Google Classroom
• Mailed directly to the home address
• Picking up a printed packet from the student’s home campus or closest neighborhood elementary on April 13
• Texas Middle School packet pick-up location will be at the Circle Drive off College Drive.
• Texas High School packet pick-up location will be from the Employee Parking Lot off Kennedy Lane.

School officials say if you are picking up At-Home Learning Activities for a student who receives special services through Dyslexia, 504, ESL/BIL, or Special Education programs should request a packet by student name.

DISTRIBUTION PROTOCOL: For parents or guardians who choose to pick-up their student’s packet from their home campus, we will use a “drive-through” protocol. Pull up to the campus front entrance and remain in your vehicle. Staff will come to your car and hand-deliver your student(s) appropriate packet.

Grab-And-Go Meal pick-up times will be Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – Noon at the following locations:

  • Theron Jones Early Literacy Center – 2600 West 15th Street (front entrance)
  • Texas Middle School – 2100 College Drive (pick-up at circle drive off of College Drive)
  • Town North Apartments – 4624 Elizabeth Street (complex parking lot via our Tiger Food Truck)

