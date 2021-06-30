Texarkana ISD offers “Jump Start” summer camp for K-12 students

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Independent School District says many kids missed important pieces of the curriculum this past academic year due to the ongoing pandemic.

To make up for it, they’re offering a free summer program for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade.

Jennelle Ingram, the coordinator of academic affairs says, “Some students chose to remain remote. Some uh – came to school and because of that there have been some learning gaps.”

Ingram says this program will have smaller class sizes that will give students.

“Enrichment opportunities that will allow the students to mix the academic content with hands-on fun engaging type activities. One grade level will design and build a miniature golf course. One grade level will cook,” said Ingram.

Ingram says the district has federal COVID-19 funding to cover the costs of the camp that runs Monday thru Thursday from July 12th to July 29th.

Transportation and two meals are included. Ingram says so far, 295 kids are registered and there’s no cap on the number of children that register.

“A sense of going back to the way things were pre-COVID. A chance to play with their kids – the other friends,” said Ingram.

More importantly, Ingram says it’s a chance for the students to get a jump start on next school year.

For information on how to enroll your child visit the TISD website.