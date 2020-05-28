Texarkana ISD prepares for fall classes

TEXARKANA, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Independent School District is preparing to return in the fall but with different guidelines.

Now, TISD is out for the summer and the pandemic leaves many parents and students wondering what’s going to happen in the fall. Will students be placed in a class with dozens of other kids? Will their child be required to wear personal protection equipment to come to school?

“Gloves would be a great thing for students to have. A mask is touch and go for campuses because it does become a safety issue. If you can’t see everybody’s face that’s on the campus, how do you know if they’re supposed to be there or not,” said Paul Norton, TISD Superintendent.

Norton said at-home learning was effective during the coronavirus shutdown. The district is considering half-a-day programs and virtual learning for the fall.

“We have received lots of positive feedback from our parents about the online at-home learning that we were able to transition to in the middle of March. And a lot of that goes to the parents because they had to pull the bulk of what was done,” said Norton.

Administrators said the objective is finding the perfect balance, “At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about. Is what’s best for our students. Are there students who can come to school safely and get a great education and be productive and be safe? Then let’s do that.”

School is expected to start mid-August.

