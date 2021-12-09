Texarkana John Deere dealership relocating

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – United Ag & Turf, a John Deere dealership is moving to a new facility on the west side of Texarkana.

The current facility, located at 4015 E. 9th St., has been around since the ’70s and is just short of ten acres. The new building will be a 22-acre facility and is currently under construction.

The dealership will continue to provide the same business to customers, though the new building will house more inventory and more efficiently serve customers.

General manager Mike Mahan says this move is necessary because of the growth in business he has seen over the years.

“As we have grown this business over here, we’ve found the need for a newer, bigger facility to facilitate that growth and to better serve our customers,” said Mahan.

The new facility will be located at 808 E. Loop Drive, Texarkana, Texas. The project is expected to be completed by early summer.