TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL, KMSS) – The Texarkana Kennel Club will present the 55TH annual AKC Dog Show at the Four States Fair Entertainment Center on Saturday and Sunday.

The Kennel Club says they have about 900 dogs entered in the show each day and there will be over 120 different breeds.

After last year’s cancellation of the event due to covid, officials say they’re happy it’s back.

“This is one of the biggest events that come in the Texarkana area and so that means that there’s a lot of money spent here,” said Christal Prince, President of The Kennel Club of Texarkana and show Chair.

Admission is Free. Parking is $5 and that covers both days. Doors open at 8 a.m. both days and the event will run until about 5 p.m.