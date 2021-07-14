Texarkana kids learn importance of getting comfortable around the water

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some kids in Texarkana are spending this week learning survival skills in the water.

The camp is led by the non-profit group iCan Shine, and allows coaches and volunteers to help children with disabilities learn how to be more confident in and around the water.

“Our children have a little more difficulty and need a little more extra help learning, and so it’s really important for us to teach them those skills, especially to learn what happens if they fall in, how to roll over on their back and float and remain calm, and then look for the side and get back to it,” said iCan Shine Founder Lisa Ruby.



Kids are coached on breath control and play games that increase their comfort around the water. Every swimmer is teamed up with at least one volunteer.



The camp, held at the Texarkana Country Club, is hosted by Runnin’ WJ Ranch and the Texarkana Down Syndrome Society.