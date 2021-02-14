Texarkana law enforcement urges caution as ice, snow affect roads

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Ice and snow arrived in Texarkana Sunday and safety officials are warning residents about the changing weather conditions.

The Texas Department of Public Transportation sprinkled sand and brine on major roads and bridges.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says officers could be stationed at major highway exits and bridges if the weather conditions get worse. Lt. Geoffrey Lewis says hopefully this will encourage people to slow down.

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

“You might want to take it serious. We do believe we’re going to have a significant accumulation between tomorrow and the storm on Wednesday. So please just listen to the precautions given to you and take it seriously.”

Even if the roads look okay, officials warn they could still be icy.

Texarkana law enforcement says if there’s an accumulation of snow and ice check your local media outlets for possible road and bridge closures.

Police say no major accidents have been reported. However, if you’re involved in a car crash the best thing to do is stay in the car.