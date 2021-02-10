Texarkana leaders bring attention to trashed properties in the city

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Texarkana officials want to clean up property in the city that has been destroyed by vagrants.

Ward 6 Director Jeff Hart and Ward 3 Director Steven Hollibush have already worked with one property owner to post No Trespassing signs after complaints from nearby businesses. Hart said it’s a public health and safety issue. “Some of the people that have been back here are the people that are panhandlers that are on State Line. These are not displaced people, these are folks that do not want to be seen, they want to have a place to be able to hide, I’ve been back on the property back here, we found a lot of needles,” Hart said.



Hart said there are even toilets on the Realtor Avenue property. He added that police are also patrolling the area, to ensure there is nobody on the lot. “This is the first thing people see when they come into our city and we want to make sure that we project a positive image,” he said.



The trespassers appear to be gone from the location now, but officials said they’re simply moving to other locations.

Hollibush said this is all part of a bigger initiative to get people involved in keeping their city clean. “This is just the beginning, we’re going to look for more opportunities throughout the city to make Texarkana twice as nice, I mean, that’s our motto and that’s what we need to make this as beautiful and as welcoming of a place as we possibly can,” he said.

Hart and Hollibush are planning to gather volunteers in the coming weeks to clean up both sides of Realtor Avenue.

You can keep up with their efforts on their Facebook pages: @Texarkbodward6 and @shollibush.