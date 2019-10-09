Texarkana leaders discuss housing

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana city leaders from both sides of the state line are working together in an effort to meet housing needs for the community.

The joint Texarkana committee discusses ways to address common challenges facing both cities. On Tuesday, representatives from various housing group shared statistics with local officials. They said there’s a need for adequate, affordable housing.



Real estate broker Dennis Schafer said, “Individuals can’t get a loan for a home, so they have to find a place to live. And if they can’t qualify, they’re gonna have to rent.” Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas CEO Antonio Williams added, “There is no county in the United States that can fill 100 percent of its affordable housing needs. So we have to figure out ways creatively to make sure that we improve that statistic.”

Participants said they hope the agencies and cities can come to a solution to create a comprehensive way for folks to find homes.

