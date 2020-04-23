Texarkana man arrested, accused of running over man he claimed robbed him

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana, Arkansas man is behind bars, accused of chasing another man down with his car and running him over in order to get his wallet back from what he claimed was an armed robbery.

Texarkana, Texas police say the 32-year-old victim is in critical condition at a Wadley Regional Medical Center and 20-year-old Kelli Jack is charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

TTPD officers were called to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Texas Boulevard and W. 40th St., where they found the victim lying in the road. Police say Jack told the officers that he was giving the victim a ride from a nearby convenience store when the man pulled a gun and stole his wallet.

According to police, the victim fled on foot with Jack chasing him in his car for several blocks. Jack said that when he caught up with the victim, he struck him with his vehicle to recover his property.

However, police say evidence found at the scene led officers to question Jack’s account of the incident. After being interviewed by detectives, Jack was arrested booked into the Bi-State Jail. Bond on both charges is still pending and police say the incident remains under investigation.

