TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is behind bars, accused of shooting his girlfriend and then taking her to the emergency room for treatment.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital notified officers that a man dropped off a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the hand and shoulder around 3:30 Tuesday morning. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

When an officer arrived, he talked to the woman and she told him that her boyfriend, 41-year-old Deryl Utsey, shot her inside his apartment on North Robison Road. Officers say the girlfriend told them that during an argument, Utsey jumped on top of her on the bed, grabbed a gun, and shot her.

While waiting for a detective to arrive, the officer who was interviewing the girlfriend noticed Utsey walk into the waiting room covered in blood. The officer then arrested him and took him to the police department to be interviewed.

Utsey was booked into the Bi-State Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has not been set yet.