Texarkana man arrested after he drags someone on car following an argument

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is in jail after an argument over property took a dangerous turn Friday.

According to Texarkana police, 41-year-old Jarod McDonald of Texarkana, Texas was in an argument with another individual over property around 8:30 p.m. at the 300 block of East Broad Street Texarkana, Arkansas. After the argument, McDonald got in his car and drove off.

The other individual held onto the door for several feet before falling off, police say. McDonald continued driving and crashed into several parked cars and also caused damage to some fencing and Christmas trees on the Crossties property.

McDonald was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief first-degree, theft of property, and aggravated assault.

McDonald was taken to Miller County Jail without any further incident.