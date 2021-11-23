Texarkana man arrested for attempted assault, kidnapping

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KSHV) – A man has been arrested after being caught by police in the act of kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman in Texarkana.

He is accused of kidnapping a woman he met on Facebook after she refused to go home with him. Police say 22-year-old Cody Williams of Mount Pleasant met an 18-year-old girl and her friend in a parking lot on North State Line.

After getting into their car Williams pressured them to go back to Mount Pleasant to have sex. Police say the women refused and Williams threatened to kill them before dragging one of them into a car with his friend.

Texarkana Police Officer heard the girl screaming while at a stoplight and intervened.

Williams is held at the Bowie County Jail on a 225 thousand dollar bond.