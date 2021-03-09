Texarkana man behind bars, accused of stealing over $9K worth of jewelry at Central Mall

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A Texarkana man is behind bars, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a store inside of a mall Sunday afternoon.

According to Texarkana Texas Police Department, 28-year-old Kevin Parker is charged with felony theft and public intoxication.

It happened on Sunday, March 7 at the Central Mall in the 2400 block of Richmond Road. Police say Parker grabbed almost $9,000 worth of jewelry at a store and ran out. The store owner chased Parker but lost sight of him after he crossed Cowhorn Creek Road.

TTPD says Sgt. Jeremy Sutton and Officer Brent Hobbs saw Parker walking in the area just a few minutes later. After finding some clothes and part of the jewelry stashed around a nearby dumpster, it turned out that Parker was the guy they were looking for.

Officers say Parker still had some of the stolen jewelry on him when they approached him. He was arrested and taken to the Bi-State Jail. TTPD was able to find all of the stolen items and return it to the jewelry store.