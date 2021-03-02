Texarkana man charged, accused of stealing neighbor’s Valentine’s Day gift out of mailbox

Oscar Solis, 34, is charged with theft of mail for allegedly stealing his neighbors’ Valentine’s Day gift of out of their mailbox in February. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana man is behind bars, accused of stealing his neighbor’s mail that included a Valentine’s Day gift for his wife last month.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 34-year-old Oscar Solis is charged with theft of mail.

“You plan ahead and find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your wife,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“You order it and know that you’ve hit a home run this year. She’s gonna love it. Yep, you’re feeling pretty good about yourself. Now, imagine your frustration when you find out it was delivered to your house on February 13th but disappeared before you got it.”

Texarkana, Texas police say the victim was determined to find out what happened to the missing gift, so he started checking RING videos in the neighborhood.

The victim eventually found video footage of Solis, who is one of his neighbors, walking to his mailbox and pulling out all of the mail.

A warrant for Solis’s arrest was secured by Detective Jennifer Billingsley, and he was arrested on Saturday, February 27.

Solis is being held in the Bi-State Jail, where his bond was set at $5,000.