Texarkana man convicted, sentenced in murder of 18-year-old woman

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Miller County jury has sentenced a Texarkana man to 48 years in prison, less than an hour after finding him guilty in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Texarkana woman.

Markelle Davis, 19, was convicted early Wednesday afternoon of first-degree murder in the death of Jaqualyn Paxton. Paxton was shot in the head on April 17, 2019, following an argument in the parking lot of Village Park South Apartments.

Davis took the stand during his trial and admitted to killing Paxton, but said it was an accident. He also read a letter of apology to Paxton’s mother and broke into tears as he apologized to her family as he told them he would switch places with her if he could.

Davis’ sentence includes 33 years on the murder conviction, plus another 15 for using a firearm as a convicted felon. The sentences will be served consecutively. He was facing a possible life sentence.

Jaqualyn Paxton, 18, was fatally shot on April 17, 2019 following an argument in the parking lot of Village Park South Apartments. (Source: Paxton family)

