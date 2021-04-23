Texarkana man dies in early morning crash on I-49

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A Texarkana man was killed following an early morning crash on Interstate-49.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on I-49 near Doddridge in Miller County.

According to Arkansas State Police, 27-year-old Monte Jackson, of Texarkana, Texas, was driving northbound in a 2010 Chrysler 300 when he hit the back of an 18-wheeler, went into the median, and then rolled over several times.

Jackson was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.