Texarkana man dies after motorcycle crashes into transit bus

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead after colliding with a bus on HWY-71 early Friday morning.

According to the summary, the crash happened in the 2200 block of East St. at 4:46 a.m.

26-year-old, Joshawa Prichard, of Texarkana, Arkansas was traveling on a 1983 Kawaski, when he failed to stop and collided with the rear of a transit bus loading and unloading passengers.

Prichard was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. due to injuries.

