Texarkana man dies after motorcycle crashes into transit bus

Texarkana News
Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead after colliding with a bus on HWY-71 early Friday morning.

According to the summary, the crash happened in the 2200 block of East St. at 4:46 a.m.

26-year-old, Joshawa Prichard, of Texarkana, Arkansas was traveling on a 1983 Kawaski, when he failed to stop and collided with the rear of a transit bus loading and unloading passengers.

Prichard was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. due to injuries.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories