Texarkana man dies in hit-and-run, search underway for driver

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Authorities need your help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Texarkana man.

The hit-and-run happened back on Aug. 10 on US 59 about three miles south of Jefferson in Marion County.

According to DPS, the investigation shows that 29-year-old Calvin Plummer Jr., was walking in a construction zone when he was struck by the right side of an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound.

Plummer later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact the Texas DPS Office in Marshall at (903) 935-5108.

