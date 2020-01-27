Texarkana man faces upgraded charges in death of girlfriend

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in a fight last weekend.

Authorities say charges in the case could be upgraded for 19-year-old Dontavious Haney once they receive the autopsy results of the victim, 21-year-old Denise Watson.

Police say Watson died after a fight with Haney in her apartment. A neighbor who lives nearby says Watson would usually come over when a fight broke out between her and Haney, but this time she did not.

According to the neighbor, they heard the fight on Friday morning and knocked on the door to offer help. The neighbor says the home went silent, and they wish they would have called 911 instead.

Meanwhile, Texarkana Texas police are investigating the Pecan Ridge Apartments. Officials say they believe Watson slapped a phone out of the hands of her boyfriend, and that is when Haney hit Watson, causing the victim to collapse.

“When they got there they found the victim lying there on the floor inside the apartment. She wasn’t breathing. They tried to start CPR at that point there. The ambulance got there, took over, then transported her to the hospital,” said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD Public Information Officer.

Haney is currently charged with aggravated assault, causing serious bodily injury and being held in the bi-state jail on a $100,000 bond.

