Texarkana man wanted for 2 armed robberies captured in Oklahoma

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted in connection with a pair of armed robberies early Tuesday in Texarkana has been captured in Oklahoma.

Texarkana Texas police say 18-year-old Jaylan Hayes was arrested in Broken Bow. He was wanted on two counts of aggravated robbery.

The overnight robberies happened within minutes of each other early Tuesday morning. Police say he took off with an undisclosed amount of cash from two convenience stores.

According to TTPD, Hayes robbed an EZ Mart and an Exxon at gunpoint within 15 minutes of each other, and he fled both businesses on foot with stolen cash. Police have not said how much money was taken or whether it was recovered.

Police say Hayes will be extradited to Texas to answer the charges.

