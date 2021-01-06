Texarkana man wanted for allegedly shooting same man twice in 2 weeks

Marquis Johnson, 20, is wanted by Texarkana Arkansas police for allegedly shooting a man two weeks ago. The same victim was shot in the leg last week in Texarkana Texas. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking the public to help them find a man who is believed to be responsible for shooting another man twice in the last two weeks.

According to TTPD, 20-year-old Marquis Thompson is wanted by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department for shooting a man in the leg last week in Arkansas.

TTPD says they have not issued an arrest warrant for Thompson yet, and they would like to bring him in for questioning in connection with another shooting where the same victim was shot again.

“Obviously, we are concerned that these two incidents are connected and someone is going to get seriously hurt or killed if we can’t put a stop to it soon,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

Police say Thompson already has felony warrants for his arrest prior to the shootings. One warrant is for violating his probation on an aggravated assault conviction where he shot someone else in 2017. The other warrant is for stalking/intimidation.

If anyone knows where Thompson is or has information about him, please contact police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.