Texarkana marks First Responder’s Day

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – First responders across Texarkana are being honored for their hard work and dedication.

Police officers, firefighters, and those who provide emergency medical services gathered on Wednesday at convention centers on both sides of the state line. “These are the men and women who run toward the scene whenever everybody else is running away from the scene,” Bowie County Health Authority Matt Young told a crowd at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center.



First responders were served up free barbecue lunches from Big Jake’s BBQ. The event was also sponsored by Texarkana Funeral Homes, Eagle Distributing, and Farmers Bank and Trust.

“The snowstorm is one of the most recent acts of God that we had, that you all were out there working each and every day, and we’re all trying to stay in our homes to stay warm and safe. You were out on the streets,” said Farmers Bank and Trust Senior Vice-President of Business Development James Bramlett.



Local leaders in law enforcement appreciated the outpouring of support. “It just gives us a sense of pride to know that we are appreciated for the things that we do in the community. You don’t see that in a lot of places throughout our country,” said Texarkana, Texas Police Chief Kevin Schutte.



“It’s just knowing that they’re supporting us as we support them, to take care of them and make them safe, we know that they’ve got our back as well,” said Texarkana, Arkansas Police Chief Kristi Bennett.

This week marks EMS Appreciation Week. National Police Week was recognized last week.