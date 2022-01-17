Texarkana marks Martin Luther King Day with parade, day of service

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of people lined the streets in downtown Texarkana Monday for the return of the city’s annual event honoring Martin Luther King Day with a parade and day of service.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The theme for this year’s parade was “We are Conquerors by Faith.”

The parade was sponsored by the Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas organization. Texas City Council member Derrick McGary served as the Grand Marshal.

Scenes from Texarkana’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The MKL parade started in 2016 by Brandon Houff, who says he got the idea when studying the principles of Dr. King.

“Doing something different in Texarkana,” Houff told KTAL/KMSS Monday. “We’ve never had (a parade), since I was a kid growing up. I’m 38 years old and I’m the first person that’s ever in the last six years, that put on an MLK parade.”

Houff says this year’s theme reflects hopes the world is set to conquer the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texarkana Museums System also hosted a public scanning day at the Museum of Regional History. They invited people to bring their historical photos and documents to be scanned into the museum’s archives.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on Jan. 17 every year.