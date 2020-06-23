Texarkana mayor declares June as “Men’s Health Month”

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- The month of June is designated as Men’s Health Awareness month.

City leader, Mayor Bob Bruggeman, presented a proclamation to the city council at a regular meeting earlier this month.

The proclamation says Texarkana Men’s Health will focus on a broad range of men’s health issues, including heart disease, mental health, diabetes, and prostate, testicular and colon cancers.

“It just so happens that colon cancer runs on both sides of my family on my father’s side and my mother’s side,” said Bruggeman.

The mayor says he has presented the proclamation for the last two or three years to spread awareness throughout the community about the importance of getting regular checkups, healthy diets, exercise, health screenings.

According to the American Cancer Society, people at average risk of colon cancer should start getting regular screenings at the age of 45. It is recommended that those with a family history get screened even earlier.



“That’s important so that a physician can be aware of anything that may be suspicious or may need

to be enhanced or worked on,” said Bruggeman.

The mayor says he has had three colonoscopy done thus far and has to have one every three years.

“I had several polyps during my first one and I was told had I not had that done when I did then I would have been diagnosed with colon cancer. Fortunately, the last few screenings that I did has been all clear,” said Bruggeman.

For more information on Men’s Health Month, click here.