Texarkana mayors kick off Red Kettle Campaign

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders from both sides of the state line gathered in downtown Texarkana Tuesday morning to mark the official kickoff of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Arkansas-side Mayor Allen Brown and Texas-side Mayor Bob Bruggeman donned their red aprons in front of the federal courthouse downtown and encouraged people to donate.

Salvation Army of Texarkana officials said this is their most important fundraiser of the year, and they’re counting on community support. Donations help fund the local Boys & Girls Club, homeless shelter and social services office. “We have one week less this year than we had last year, so it’s really crunch time for us,” said Salvation Army of Texarkana Maj. Tracey Czajkowski.

Red kettles in Texarkana are located at area Walmarts, Hobby Lobby, Super One Foods and outside of Dillard’s at Central Mall.

