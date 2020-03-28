Texarkana mother and daughter create mask for essential workers

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother and daughter of Village Floral & Gifts are fulfilling the need of masks during the COVID19 pandemic.

The owner Peggy Speer and her daughter Emily says they started making masks after hearing about the shortage while sitting at home. They wanted to live up behind the meaning of “village” and help the local community, especially essential workers.

“We wanted to live up to our name. To be the village for some people, because that might be all that some people have. So, if we can provide that through flowers and gifts that is awesome. If that means we’re not essential right now, but we can find something else to do that is essential like this, then that’s what the village is going to be doing, ” said Emily.

The masks are made of washable, donated, and leftover fabric. With a slit at the bottom to place a filter at no cost for those in need. The Village is only accepting monetary or fabric donations.

If you would like to help with sewing, click here.

Under the stay at home order in Bowie County, “Shelter in place” order, mask are still available for pick up. The shop will be open Monday- Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can call ahead at (903)280-7071, pull in and honk they will service you from your car.