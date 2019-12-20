Texarkana mother of two gets new home for the holidays

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just days before Christmas, a mother of two children received the keys to their new home.

At a home dedication Friday morning, Habitat for Humanity presented Rciesae Lee with her house keys, then they all gathered inside for the signing of the zero interest mortgage. “It means everything! We’re blessed. That’s all I can say, we’re just blessed. This is a good Christmas present, it’s just a very good Christmas present,” Lee said.



Habitat for Humanity leaders said the mortgages help them build additional homes, partnering with low to moderate income families.

Before Lee received her keys, community leaders prayed over the home.

