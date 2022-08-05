TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Travel Information Center hosted a safety event Friday to educate Texas motorists on the importance of safety on the roadways.

Attendees participated in a variety of interactive activities, including impairment goggles. When worn, impairment goggles provide an up close and personal experience with the dangers and realities of drunk driving.

A so-called “rollover convinced” was used to show motorists what can happen in a crash when seat belts are not worn properly.

TxDOT also provided information about reporting suspected human trafficking.

“We just want to remind everyone that’s driving through the state of Texas to please be safe on the roadways, to obey the speed limit, or drive to conditions so at or below the speed limit,” said Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Heather Deaton. “Please don’t drive distracted and don’t drive impaired. We all want to get home at the end of the day.”

Most crashes are preventable, and driver education is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s goal to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

According to TxDOT, there has not been a deathless day on Texas roads since November 7, 2000.