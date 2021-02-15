Texarkana motorists struggle with snow commute

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Spinning vehicles were a common site if you had to head into work Monday morning.

The roads were treacherous in Bowie County as a thick blanket of snow fell on top of a layer of ice. Country roads blended in with the landscape, forcing motorists to be guided by tire tracks left in the snow.



Closer to town, road crews were out, but most businesses were closed.

In Texarkana, Arkansas, some motorists made slow progress while others could be seen jogging, despite temperatures in the teens.



On State Line Avenue, there was chaos in a line of traffic as some vehicles temporarily lost control. Further down the road, a tractor trailer was at a standstill at the interstate overpass. Another big rig was stopped at an interstate onramp.

Emergency crews urge motorists to steer clear of the roads for the safety of everyone.