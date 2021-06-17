Texarkana Museum System host 50th-anniversary celebration on Saturday

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Museum System was established in 1971 with four locations.

The Texarkana Museum of Regional History, Ace of Clubs House, PJ Ahern House, and Discovery Place.

Director Velvet Cool has been involved since 2011. She says the years have been difficult but they managed to make it through.

“They had some debt that needs to be paid down, memberships had dwindled, donations had dwindled, funds from the two cities had dwindled, and we were literally from what I understand facing a situation where the museum system might have to close its doors.”

Officials say the museums’ system is a safe place for the history of our region. Locals bring in donations that represent Bowie and Miller Counties.

“We have over 60,000 objects in our collections. We’re not able to put them all on exhibit it at one time,” said Cool.

From quilts, hats, and photos officials say the future of TMS will involve more technology while keeping with tradition.

“An electronic copy of something can only go so far,” said Cool.

The 50th-anniversary celebration will take place this Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the Ace of Clubs house with 1970’s trivia on the lawn.

“We encourage people to sign up as a team, teams of 4 are 15 dollars or you can come as an individual for 5 dollars we will be giving out some prizes,” said Cool.