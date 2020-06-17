Texarkana Museum System temporarily closed for cleaning, Board President test positive for COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- The Texarkana Museum Systems are temporarily closed for deep cleaning after Board President, Velvet Cool, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Cool, the museums will be closed until it is safe considered by CDC guidelines for employees to come out of quarantine. The board president says she does not know where she contracted the virus. All TMS employees are being tested.

So far, one employee has come back negative and two more are still awaiting results according to Cool.

“Having nine grandchildren and not knowing if you are going to see them again is quite an emotional roller coaster, so I was very pleased when I got down to the ICU and my doctors and nurse practitioners, and the nurses all just sort of took a step back and we all got on the same page and looked at all the different data and decided I did not have to go on the ventilator immediately,” said Cool.

Cool says she is starting to feel better. She wants the people that have been around her to take time to get tested. She encourages everyone to follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask, and make sure you are washing your hands with soap and water.

“You know we’ve been very transparent about … This is what happens, we know that we have this person to test positive we didn’t hide it behind a curtain,” said Cool.

Texarkana Museum System houses four museums:

Texarkana Museum of Regional History

Ace of Clubs House

P.J. Ahern House

Discovery Place