Texarkana National Night Out canceled over COVID concerns

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas police say they have canceled this year’s National Night Out event over concerns with the rising numbers of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“Like many of you, we were looking forward to getting the chance to visit in your neighborhood. However, we ultimately decided that we needed to put the health and safety of the community and our officers first,” TTPD said in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon announcing the cancellation of the October event.

National Night Out is a way for the community to build fellowship with law enforcement officers. Originally scheduled for October 5, this will be the second year that the event will be canceled due to health and safety concerns from COVID.

TTPD says they are hoping to be able to resume the annual community event in October 2022.