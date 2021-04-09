Texarkana neighborhood association to host community clean up

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Neighborhood association “Believe in Beverly” will partner with The City of Texarkana and Texas A&M University-Texarkana to host a Beverly community clean-up on Saturday morning.

A part of the annual Big Event 2021 created by Texas A&M, volunteers are asked to meet at the corner of Milam and 13th street at 8: 00 a.m. to begin the community trash pick up.

According to the President of Believe in Beverly, Rhonda Dolberry, the day of activities also includes decorating the community garden and children will have the opportunity to read books from the outside library.

“We want the neighbors to see that keeping the neighborhood clean, you take pride in it. We are here to help and we want our children to see that volunteering there is nothing wrong with that. In fact, volunteering brings us all together,” said Dolberry.

There are no qualifications or age requirements to participate. The event will end at noon.