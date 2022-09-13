The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting their 4th annual coat drive until October 17th.

The organization says now more than ever, families are struggling, and the need for warmer clothing will make the winter months more challenging.

“We’re expecting up to about 200 homeless to come through this year, and one of the biggest items we are needing are winter items like coats, scarves, gloves, hats,” said the Coalition Treasurer.

Items collected will be distributed to the homeless at a flu clinic on October 20th at Mission Texarkana.

The main drop-off location is the Miller County Health Unit located at 503 Walnut Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.