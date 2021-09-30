Texarkana non-profit getting head start to help homeless during winter

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KSHV) – The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting its third annual coat drive through the end of October.

The coalition is collecting coats, gloves, socks, hand warmers & toiletry items to help the homeless and families this winter season.

“It gets colder, especially rainier, down here in this part of that area, “coalition chair Melissa Mulholland said. “So warm clothes are always a necessity and stuff. We want to make sure that our homeless population does have those necessities to make it through the winter and to definitely stay warm and you know comfortable as they can throughout that winter season.”

The main drop-off location is the Miller County Health Unit located at 503 Walnut Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.