Texarkana non-profit hosts inaugural golf tournament

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A local non-profit organization, “Just Love and Kindness“, hosted a golf tournament Saturday afternoon in honor of their son, Jarrod Klein, who was murdered in November of 2017.

The organization, “Just Love and Kindness” is named after Jarrod Klein’s initials (JLK). Jarrod struggled with a drug addiction after a serious brain injury.

The organization partnered with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department’s Pride Academy. The goal of both organizations is to mentor youth and prevent them from going down the wrong path.

“It’s immeasurable – You know we like the fact that we are honoring our son. But, we’re just over the moon with pride and humility that this community has shown up in groves,” said Laura and Robert Klein, the parents of Jarrod and founders of Just Love and Kindness.

Just Love and Kindness is donating all the proceeds to other local organizations. This was a family-friendly event with food, games, an auction, and petting zoo.

