Texarkana non-profit moves annual child abuse awareness event to virtual venue

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA are raising awareness for child abuse through their annual “Save Jane” event, but this year it will be all virtual.

The virtual Facebook event at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 1 will involve leaders from the Texarkana community reading the names of abused children in the Texarkana area.

Education Specialist Ana Willis says the number of reported cases has gone down during the pandemic, but that could be because children are home with their abuser and no one is around to report it.

“Because the abused children must remain anonymous, people forget the magnitude of how many children are abused in our community,” said Willis.

The Save Jane event started in Dallas, Texas in 2019. Their goal is to provide hope, healing, and justice. To protect the identity of the minors “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” will be used in place of their names.

“The Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA hope that through Save Jane, Texarkana and the surrounding areas we serve will recognize the absolute magnitude and prevalence of child abuse it is everywhere you look,” said Executive Director Brandy Eldridge.

To report a case locally, contact CASA Texarkana by phone at (903) 792-1030 or email at casatxk@casatexarkana.org.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook Live.