Texarkana non-profit targets to help those 65-years-old and above

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Friends for a Cause, a local nonprofit advocates for seven different causes in the community, one of those causes is Geriatric care targeting the elderly community.

According to the founder, Suki O’Neal, the non profit has developed a project to hand deliver packages within a 60 mile radius of Texarkana.

“Just to visit with them and find out what is going on we have some amazing seniors in our community,” said O’Neal.

The project was originally supposed to last a month, but as the word got out and more items and monetary donations came, the project keeps expanding. Senior citizens receive items like non-parishable food items, paper goods, and sanitary products.

“We have delivered over 600 to date, we started in March this year, right when COVID hit,” said O’Neal.

Over 30 local businesses and individuals have partnered up with Friends For Cause to assist with the project. Business partner, Retreat Health Care Services, says this project is a way to educate the elderly on how to stay safe from the virus and deal with possible medical complications at their age.

“Our senior citizens are already the most vulnerable population because of this virus but then we add the flu on top of that and it’s just a dangerous situation for them,” said Retreat HealthCare Services, Marketing, Cody Adams.

The packages are free of charge. You can only qualify if you are 65 years or older.

“Stay home, we will take care of you, we will bring those food boxes out to you guys, just stay safe,” said Adams.



To receive a package or donate, call (903) 793-0282 or stop by 4321 McKnight Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503.