Texarkana nonprofit aims to help breast and childhood cancer survivors

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- A Texarkana, Texas non-profit called Tough Kookie Foundation is helping breast cancer and childhood cancer survivors.

Local breast cancer survivor, Katina Levingston, founded the organization in 2018. She says the organization aims to take the place of Sugan G Komen Foundation in Arkansas which closed earlier this year.

According to Levingston, the goal is to make women and men feel beautiful by offering a support through dinners, wig placement, makeovers and doctor office visits.

“We wanna show each other love, cancer is very hurting so many families and I just want to be there to be the lift, to be the support. To be the one if you’re going through to give a helping hand,” said Levingston.

Levingston says the organization will host fundraisers year round to help support breast cancer. On Monday, a raffle for a beauty goody bag will begin.

To receive help from Tough Kookie Foundation, email toughkookietxk@gmail.com.

For all Tough Kookie Foundation updates, click here.