Texarkana nonprofit now offers housing to homeless veterans; participates in East Texas Giving Day

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A local nonprofit, Running WJ Ranch hopes you’ll consider them on East Texas Giving Day.

The campus provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons to children with disabilities. The goal is to raise $15,000 dollars for the program.

Officials say for every thousand dollars raised, a staff member will be pied in the face by one of the students.

“Every little bit helps. I don’t care if it’s ten dollars or ten thousand dollars, it is going to get put to good use,” said Development Coordinator, Voscia Walker.

According to Executive Director, Sam Clem, partnered with Lancer Legacy Ranch, homeless veterans now have a place to go on campus.

“It gives them an opportunity to be out in the country with the kids in the horses,” said Clem.

The open 3,000 sq foot farmhouse allows 8 veterans to work and live for a month. Clem says a program is being set in place to allow veterans to have therapeutic time with the horses.